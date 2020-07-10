Advertisement

Strong storms could bring heavy rain, winds to Mid-Michigan Friday

Thunderstorms are likely throughout the day in Mid-Michigan and they could produce gusty winds and some very heavy rainfall.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in Mid-Michigan on Friday.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in Mid-Michigan on Friday.(Colton Cichoracki WJRT)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Thunderstorms are likely throughout the day in Mid-Michigan and they could produce gusty winds and some very heavy rainfall.

In a morning update from the Storm Prediction Center, a marginal risk for severe weather has been placed for southeastern sections of the ABC12 viewing area. This is where the strongest storms could produce wind gusts of up to 60 mph, which could be enough to cause tree damage and possible power outages.

Thunderstorms will be moving very slowly to the east so heavy rain is a concern. Some places could see more than one inch of rainfall. With how dry the ground has been lately, it will not take much to have ponding in low-lying areas and on roadways.

The window for these storms will be from around noon until 10 p.m. Some areas have already seen some heavy rainfall Friday morning.

Stay with the ABC12 First Alert Weather Team as we track these storms.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Whitmer toughens face mask requirements in Michigan

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is toughening a requirement to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic, mandating that businesses open to the public deny service or entry to customers who refuse to wear one.

News

Mid-Michigan Flooding: Some homeowners still without phone, internet, clean water

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Some Mid-Michigan homeowners are still going without the things many take for granted: internet, phone service and, in some cases, even clean water. One Midland Co. man shares his near two-month-long struggle with ABC 12.

Coronavirus Local

COVID-19 testing at Flint church will continue Friday as governor looks to address racial disparities

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Elisse Ramey
COVID-19 testing will continue Friday, July 20, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

Local

Flint Junior High School, former Northwestern building closing its doors

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Michael Nafso
In July of 2019, there was a buzz surrounding the new Flint Junior High School. Now, with enrollment numbers a concern, the board was forced to make a difficult choice. The Board of Education voted to close the former Northwestern building earlier this week.

Latest News

Breaking News

Flint Township Macy’s assault suspect arrested

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matt Franklin
Flint Township Police have arrested Damire Palmer. He was charged with the assault of a Macy's store employee last month.

Local

Mid-Michigan police officer fired, claims retaliation for pending lawsuit

Updated: 16 hours ago
A mid-Michigan police officer is fired for his handling of an incident where a man was found asleep at the wheel at an intersection in the small town of St. Charles.

Local

President Trump approves disaster aid for Midland-area flood victims

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flooded residents and businesses can apply for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Small Businesses Administration and USDA Office of Rural Development.

News

Shiawassee County Florist sees business blooming despite pandemic setbacks

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Covid-19 has certainly had an impact on small businesses. But what about small businesses in small town America? Places like Vernon, Michigan for example.

News

McLaren Flint patient finally goes home after 3 month battle with COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brandon Green
Terrell Harris battled COVID-19 for over 100 days and finally goes home

News

Corunna Schools superintendent weighs in on school reopening plans

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Corunna Schools Superintendent John Fattal has a lot on his plate like COVID-19, worried parents and staff, shrinking budgets, and now a threat from the president to cut federal funding if schools don’t reopen.