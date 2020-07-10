Strong storms could bring heavy rain, winds to Mid-Michigan Friday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Thunderstorms are likely throughout the day in Mid-Michigan and they could produce gusty winds and some very heavy rainfall.

In a morning update from the Storm Prediction Center, a marginal risk for severe weather has been placed for southeastern sections of the ABC12 viewing area. This is where the strongest storms could produce wind gusts of up to 60 mph, which could be enough to cause tree damage and possible power outages.

Thunderstorms will be moving very slowly to the east so heavy rain is a concern. Some places could see more than one inch of rainfall. With how dry the ground has been lately, it will not take much to have ponding in low-lying areas and on roadways.

The window for these storms will be from around noon until 10 p.m. Some areas have already seen some heavy rainfall Friday morning.

