Sur La Table closing 56 stores, seeking bankruptcy protection
SEATTLE (AP) — Cookware and kitchen chain Sur La Table is closing 56 of its 121 stores as it seeks bankruptcy protection, the latest retail casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.
The privately held Seattle-based company says it has agreed to sell its remaining stores to affiliates of Fortress Investment Group following the bankruptcy procedure and store closures.
The post-sale company will also include its in-person and online cooking classes, and its e-commerce business.
Sur La Table had its start in Seattle’s Pike Place Market in 1972.
The following stores are closing or have already closed:
Alabama
- The Summit at Birmingham - Birmingham
Arizona
- Chandler
California
- Santa Barbara
- Carmel Plaza - Carmel
- Santana Row - San Jose
- Santa Clara Square - Santa Clara
- Westwood Village - Los Angelea
- San Francisco Center - San Francisco
- Glendale
- The Shops at River Park - Fresno
- Plaza El Segundo - El Segundo
- Pasadena
- Corte Madera Town Center - Corte Madera
- Union Street - San Francisco
- La Jolla
Colorado
- Cherry Creek North - Denver
- Belmar - Lakewood
Connecticut
- Shops at Farmington Valley - Canton
District of Columbia
- Chevy Chase
Florida
- Shops at Pembroke Gardens - Pembroke Pines
- Downtown at the Gardens - Palm Beach
Georgia
- Phipps Plaza - Atlanta
- North Point - Alpharetta
Illinois
- Oakbrook Center - Oak Brook
- Northbrook Court - Northbrook
- The Arboretum of South Barrington - Barrington
Louisiana
- Perkins Rowe - Baton Rouge
Massachusetts
- Copley Place - Boston
- The Mall at Chestnut Hill - Chestnut HIll
- Natick Collection - Natick
- Burlington Mall - Burlington
Maryland
- Towson Town Center - Towson
Michigan
- The Mall at Partridge Creek - Clinton Township
- Twelve Oaks - Novi
Minnesota
- 50 & France Shops - Edina
- City Place Woodbury - Woodbury
Missouri
- Country Club Plaza - Kansas City
North Carolina
- Shops at Friendly Center - Greensboro
New Jersey
- Garden State Plaza - Paramus
- Quaker Bridge Mall - Lawrenceville
- The Promenade at Sagemore - Marlton
Nevada
- Fashion Show Mall - Las Vegas
New York
- Upper East Side - New York City
- Nanuet
- Westchester Mall - White Plains
- Smith Haven - Lake Grove
- Ridge Hill - Yonkers
Oregon
- Lake View Village - Lake Oswego
- Bridgeport Village - Tigard
Pennsylvania
- Southside Works - Pittsburgh
Rhode Island
- Providence Place - Providence
Texas
- Sugar Land Town Square - Sugar Land
- Champions Forest Plaza - Houston
- Baybrook - Friendswood
- LakeSide Market - Plano
Virginia
- Stony Point Fashion Park - Richmond
Wisconsin
- Bayshore Town Center - Glendale
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.