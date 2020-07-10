Advertisement

U.S. Forest Service preparing for extreme fire danger with airborne apparatus

The Air Tractor 802F, or “Fire Boss” as it’s known, is a versatile aerial firefighting resource that can be dispatched in five minutes or less and can deliver 20 loads, or 14,000 gallons, of water per hour for three sustained hours. The cruising speed of the AT-802F is 160 knots. It’s 1,600 horse-power turbines and 60-foot wingspan make it an impressive tactical resource. Its precision and accuracy of water drops is safer for working ground crews, structures and other fire equipment than the larger air tankers often seen on the western fire front.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Hot and dry weather over the past 10 days has created extreme fire danger in parts of northern Michigan.

The U.S. Forest Service is preparing for the chance of large wildfires by bringing several airborne firefighting resources to Gaylord. Two single-engine airplanes, a Chinook helicopter and an aerial fire attack plane are stationed at the Gaylord Regional Airport.

“The aircraft serve all federal, state and local land management agencies responsible for wildfire response,” said Eastern Region North Zone Aviation Officer Chad Runyan. “Aircraft allows for the quickest attack with a larger delivery of water than a typical fire engine can carry. It also reduces the need for ground-based firefighting operations on initial attack.”

The single-engine Fire Boss aircraft are modified crop dusters that can drop 14,000 gallons of water per hour.

“Once airborne, the scooping run loads up to 820 gallons of water in less than 30 seconds in under a mile,” said Runyan. “The ability to have such fast turnaround time makes this aircraft a very desired and versatile aerial tool for fire managers to get on scene and perform initial attack quickly. It can also land in remote locations with shorter runway lengths.”

The Chinook can carry 3,000 gallons of water at a time, which it sucks from a lake or pond with an exterior snorkel. The larger airplane can fly over the incident for five hours at a time, providing aerial surveillance information to commanders on the ground while managing movement of other aircraft.

“The prepositioning of this aircraft makes response time critical during elevated fire danger,” said Huron-Manistee National Forests Fire and Aviation Staff Officer Joe Alyea. “With critical levels reaching thresholds of extreme fire danger, the need to respond to and engage operationally is paramount if we don’t want to have a large landscape scale wildfire.”

Firefighters stayed busy with wildfires sparked by fireworks over Fourth of July weekend, but Alyea said open burning remains the leading cause of large wildfires. He advised residents to check with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources before burning outdoors.

Jeff Lutz, the National Weather Service fire weather forecaster in Gaylord, said Red Flag Warnings are not likely this weekend because relative humidity remains too high and winds remain too low to meet that criteria. But conditions remain favorable for fire growth.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

