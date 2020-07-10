White House clarifies who qualifies for federal assistance after May flooding

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents and businesses in five Mid-Michigan counties qualify for direct federal financial assistance to help recover from record-setting floods in May.

The White House announced that President Donald Trump declared a major disaster for Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Midland and Saginaw counties after flooding caused hundreds of millions of dollars in losses from May 16 to 31.

A slow-moving low pressure system dumped massive rainfall on the northern part of Mid-Michigan from May 16 to 18. That caused the Edenville Dam to collapse on May 19, sending the contents of Wixom Lake rushing down the Tittabawassee River over the Sanford Dam and into Midland.

Flooded residents in the five counties can apply for federal grants to pay for temporary housing and home repairs. Low cost federal loans are available for residents and businesses to repair uninsured property losses, along with several other programs.

Nonprofit organizations, along with state and local governments, can apply for federal financial cost sharing to repair flood damage and replace facilities destroyed by flooding. Government assistance for hazard mitigation to prevent further flooding may also be available.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online at the federal disaster assistance website or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days per week.

