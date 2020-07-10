Whitmer asks for extension of Michigan National Guard coronavirus mission to Dec. 31

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to keep members of the Michigan National Guard on the job supporting the state’s coronvirus response through the end of this year.

She sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Friday asking for an extension of the Guard’s coronavirus mission through Dec. 31. The deployment currently is scheduled to end on Aug. 21 after it was extended beyond the original end date in June.

With Trump's approval, the federal government is paying all costs, salaries and benefits for the Michigan National Guard's mission.

Since being called up on March 18, the Michigan National Guard has worked on distributing health care supplies, food, personal protective equipment, warehousing items, disinfecting public spaces and helping with coronavirus testing.

“The Michigan National Guard is a crucial part of the state’s emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Guard will be vital to our ongoing recovery as well,” Whitmer said.

The extension would allow Michigan National Guard members involved with the coronavirus response to remain eligible for retirement and education benefits under the federal GI Bill.

“The uncertain nature of this global pandemic makes the National Guard a critically important asset as we keep up the fight against COVID-19 together in the coming months,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

