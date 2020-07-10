Advertisement

Whitmer toughens face mask requirements in Michigan

Businesses are ordered to refuse service to anyone without a mask who doesn't meet limited criteria
Health experts say it is important to wear either a cloth or surgical mask when out in public.
Health experts say it is important to wear either a cloth or surgical mask when out in public.(WEAU)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Customers who refuse to wear a face mask inside must be refused service by businesses in Michigan under a toughened order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday.

With limited exceptions, she is ordering businesses not to allow customers or employees inside without a face mask or covering over their nose and mouth. Masks or face coverings also are necessary for outdoor gatherings when people can’t stay six feet apart.

Children under age 5 and people medically unable to wear a mask are exempt. Masks also are required while eating and drinking in an establishment or while attending religious services.

Masks had been required statewide since the spring, but there was no criminal penalty for not having one. Whitmer’s new order allows for up to a $500 fine for each violation.

“The heroes on the front lines of this crisis have gone hours without taking their masks off every day – doctors, nurses, child care workers, grocery store workers. We owe it to them to wear our masks when we’re on a trip to the grocery store or pharmacy,” said Whitmer.

She said wearing face masks reduces the chance of spreading coronavirus by 70%.

“Wearing a mask or face covering can significantly decrease the chance of spreading COVID-19 and save lives,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive. “It’s important that all Michiganders wear masks properly -- not down around the neck, not only over the mouth, but correctly over the mouth and nose. Please everyone stay patient, and remain vigilant.”

Whitmer said the strengthened order comes as a response to the rising number of coronavirus cases reported in Michigan so far in July. The daily number of new cases bottomed out below 200 in mid-June but has rebounded above 400 most days in July.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How schools will look different amid the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
Many school districts will be taking precautions as the school year opens.

National

US smashes record with more than 63K cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Another record-breaking day in the coronavirus pandemic as the US set a single-day high of more than 63,000 new cases on Thursday.

Coronavirus

Foreign students weigh studying in person vs. losing visas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SUMAN NAISHADHAM, CHEYANNE MUMPHREY and HILARY POWELL
International students worried about a new immigration policy that could potentially cost them their visas say they feel stuck between being unnecessarily exposed during the coronavirus pandemic and being able to finish their studies in America.

National Politics

Trump downplays concerns over school reopenings; CDC won't revise guidelines

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The guidelines for schools will remain unchanged despite pressure from the president.

Latest News

National Politics

AP: After lobbying, Catholic Church won $1.4B in virus aid

Updated: 4 hours ago
The U.S. Roman Catholic Church used a special and unprecedented exemption from federal rules to amass at least $1.4 billion in taxpayer-backed coronavirus aid, with many millions going to dioceses that have paid huge settlements or sought bankruptcy protection because of clergy sexual abuse cover-ups.

Coronavirus

Adjustments are being made to help keep people as safe as possible while out-and-about

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Adjustments are being made to help keep people as safe as possible while out-and-about

National Politics

Schools or bars? Opening classrooms may mean hard choices amid pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
A growing chorus of public health experts is urging federal, state and local officials to reconsider how they are reopening the broader economy and to prioritize K-12 schools.

National

CDC head sticking to school-opening guides Trump criticized

Updated: 13 hours ago
Redfield commented a day after Trump complained the reopening guidelines were “very tough and expensive."

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases jump in worst-hit trio of US, Brazil and India

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jovana Gec and Nick Perry
The virus isn't slowing in the three worst-affected countries: the United States, Brazil and India. They account for more than 60% of new cases globally.

National

How COVID strikes like "the perfect storm"

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Record-breaking coronavirus deaths are being reported in multiple states and Dr. Fauci says how the "nightmare" virus spreads is "the perfect storm."