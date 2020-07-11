Advertisement

Flint Police officers under investigation over controversial social media posts

By Charlie Tinker
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (07/10/2020)- It's a message of unity in Flint and Genesee County; more than a month of marches that often saw law enforcement walking arm in arm with protestors.

But, Friday, ABC 12 learned exclusively of an investigation underway into several posts on social media allegedly made by two Flint Police officers some say are cause for concern.

One officer, re-posting to his personal page: “Only in America can an ethnic group have black awareness month, a black holiday, black only colleges, black only dating sites, black only bars and clubs and turn around and call everyone else racists.”

Another post, concerning how to deal with the “autonomous zone in Seattle.” While a third post suggests officers should walk off the job for two weeks. In all, ABC 12 received 8 different posts made by two different officers.

Our news team took these posts to Chief Phil Hart and learned he was already aware when he revealed to ABC 12 an investigation was underway. Hart couldn’t share any of the details because that’s ongoing, nor will ABC 12 name the officers involved until the investigation wraps up.

It comes as departments across the country come under intense scrutiny when it comes to race relations. As sites like the Plainview Project go online, calling out some of the more controversial posts made by officers on social media.

The posts come to light amid an effort to reform the Flint Police Department to provide greater transparency and battle back against racial injustice.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley has advocated for those changes. Just Thursday, he said this during an interview at 4:00 on ABC 12′s The Path Forward.

“We have to make sure that our law enforcement agencies observe the very best practices when it comes to protecting and serving our communities,” explained Neeley, responding to a question from ABC 12′s Dawn Jones.

Neeley then issued a statement Friday, which reads in part: “We have declared racism a public health crisis and continue to take action to support the fight for justice.”

The department does have a social media policy – written six years ago in 2014 – and yet nowhere in that document is there a section regarding offensive behavior. ABC 12 only found a clause allowing for an investigation if the department’s reputation or an officer’s ability to do their duty is called into question.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

