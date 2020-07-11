Kevin’s Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s been a humid day, but not as hot as we’ve experienced this past week.

Temperatures moved into the 80s.

Areas of rain, thunderstorms and more clouds helped cool us off a little bit.

The spotty rain will continue tonight into Saturday morning before ending.

Some of the rain could be on the heavy side.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect starting at 8pm and lasting until 8am Saturday morning for the Thumb and I-69 corridor including Lapeer and Genesee Counties.

Our weekend starts with morning clouds and the chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm, before giving way to just a mix of sun and clouds.

We’ll have more season temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Normal is 82 this time of year.

Sunday starts off dry with a chance of a few late day showers or thunderstorms and highs from the upper 70s to around 80.

Next week begins dry with lots of sunshine and more comfortable temperatures.

By mid-week, our humidity creeps up as well as our temperatures which return to around 90 degrees on Wednesday.

There’s a better shot at more rain and scattered thunderstorms late Wednesday into Thursday.

