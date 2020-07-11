Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Advertisement

By Kevin Goff
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After some heavy rain for parts of mid-Michigan Friday, Saturday shaped up to be much more quiet. Although temperatures returned to the 80s, it wasn’t as humid as the past few days.

Look for lots of stars overnight with some great sleeping weather, as we dip down to around 60 degrees. We’ll see morning sunshine give way to a mix of sun of clouds during the afternoon. A few isolated popcorn showers could develop late in the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. With lower humidity levels, the day will be fantastic for any outdoor activities as we top out around 80. Next week starts off dry with lots of sunshine and temperatures from the low to mid 80s Monday & Tuesday. Wednesday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the week with highs near 90. The next chance for significant rain could return Thursday into Friday.

