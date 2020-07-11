Nice weather to begin the weekend in Mid-Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After heavy rainfall Friday and overnight, Mid-Michigan will begin to dry things out as we head into the weekend.

Some rainfall totals from Friday were 1-3 inches across the area, with the heaviest totals generally east of I-75. As we begin the day, there will likely be some ponding on the roadways still and water sitting in low-lying areas.

A few showers will be lingering in the Thumb this morning but they should move away after sunrise. By the afternoon, we will be seeing a mostly sunny sky and drier conditions. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s with less humidity, too!

For Sunday, we could see a few isolated showers with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be a little cooler in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Into next week, dry conditions will begin the week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s. Wednesday could see a few storms during the afternoon and highs in the mid 80s.

Towards the end of the week, Mid-Michigan will likely see the return of some warmer temperatures with highs back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

