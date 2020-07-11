Saginaw PD: Teenager dies after shooting, woman in custody
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/11/20) Saginaw police said an 18-year-old woman did not survive after she was shot in the torso.
Police said a 29-year-old woman was in custody in what was now a homicide investigation.
Investigators were called around 2:30 p.m. Friday to a reported shooting on South 10th Street.
They said the teenager who was shot had at least one gunshot wound.
Police said they took a woman into custody after speaking with witnesses.
According to investigators, the teenager died at St. Mary’s Hospital around 3 a.m. Saturday.
As of this writing, the victim’s name had not been released.
Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.