Saginaw PD: Teenager dies after shooting, woman in custody

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/11/20) Saginaw police said an 18-year-old woman did not survive after she was shot in the torso.

Police said a 29-year-old woman was in custody in what was now a homicide investigation.

Investigators were called around 2:30 p.m. Friday to a reported shooting on South 10th Street.

They said the teenager who was shot had at least one gunshot wound.

Police said they took a woman into custody after speaking with witnesses.

According to investigators, the teenager died at St. Mary’s Hospital around 3 a.m. Saturday.

As of this writing, the victim’s name had not been released.

