Sheriff: Teenager dies after crash in Isabella County

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/11/20) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager was dead and five people were hurt after a crash.

It said it happened just after 5 p.m. Friday in Isabella Township.

Deputies said a 17-year-old driver on Lincoln Road did not stop at at a stop sign and was hit by an SUV on Weidman Road.

They said she was killed, and two passengers in the car had serious injuries. Deputies said one of the passengers had been ejected from the car.

Investigators said three people in the SUV were also hurt and were recovering.

