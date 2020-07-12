2 people die in motorcycle hit-and-run in western Michigan

CROTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Police say two people riding a motorcycle were killed in a hit-and-run crash in western Michigan.

The victims were a 63-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman from Newaygo. They were hit while riding a motorcycle Saturday in Newaygo County’s Croton Township, 40 miles north of Grand Rapids.

Police say the driver fled the scene. The silver car probably has damage on the passenger side and is missing a passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information can call (231) 873-2171.

