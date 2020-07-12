Cooler weather to wrap up the weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan will see a break from the heat the next few days as cooler air funnels into the area and temperatures dip a little below normal for this time of year.

On Sunday, a little more cloud cover is expected as well as the possibility for a shower or two. It certainly will not be a washout by any means as any showers that do develop will be rather brief and isolated. The best chance for rain will be east of I-75 into the Thumb and during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, which is a few degrees below our normal high of 82 degrees.

Into Monday, the seasonably cool weather continues with another day with highs topping out in the lower 80s. A little more sunshine is expected with just a few clouds into the afternoon.

More heat (and humidity) will build into the area Tuesday and will stick around for the rest of the week and into next weekend. Our next rain and storm chance will be late Wednesday into early Thursday. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

If you are looking for a return of some hot weather, it appears next weekend is when we will see that. Right now, high temperatures are forecast to reach the lower 90s by next Saturday.

