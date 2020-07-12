Advertisement

Cooler weather to wrap up the weekend

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan will see a break from the heat the next few days as cooler air funnels into the area and temperatures dip a little below normal for this time of year.

On Sunday, a little more cloud cover is expected as well as the possibility for a shower or two. It certainly will not be a washout by any means as any showers that do develop will be rather brief and isolated. The best chance for rain will be east of I-75 into the Thumb and during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, which is a few degrees below our normal high of 82 degrees.

Into Monday, the seasonably cool weather continues with another day with highs topping out in the lower 80s. A little more sunshine is expected with just a few clouds into the afternoon.

More heat (and humidity) will build into the area Tuesday and will stick around for the rest of the week and into next weekend. Our next rain and storm chance will be late Wednesday into early Thursday. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

If you are looking for a return of some hot weather, it appears next weekend is when we will see that. Right now, high temperatures are forecast to reach the lower 90s by next Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler weather with a stray shower possible Sunday afternoon

Updated: 1 hour ago
Cooler weather with a stray shower possible Sunday afternoon.

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Look for quiet weather to end our weekend with just a slight chance of a stray shower.

Forecast

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
Kevin's Weather Forecast

Forecast

Nice weather to begin the weekend in Mid-Michigan

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
After heavy rainfall Friday and overnight, Mid-Michigan will begin to dry things out as we head into the weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

Much nicer weather to start the weekend in Mid-Michigan

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 8:26 AM EDT
More sunshine and seasonable temperatures expected to begin the weekend.

Forecast

Kevin’s Forecast

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect tonight into Saturday morning for parts of mid- Michigan.

Forecast

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Saturday morning for parts of mid-Michigan

Local

Strong storms could bring heavy rain, winds to Mid-Michigan Friday

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Thunderstorms are likely throughout the day in Mid-Michigan and they could produce gusty winds and some very heavy rainfall.

Forecast

Showers and storms likely for Friday

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Finally after more than a week of hot weather, our weather pattern begins to change which means we will see more rain chances and cooler weather heading into the weekend.

Forecast

Showers and storms likely for Friday

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT
Two rounds of showers and storms are likely to move through Mid-Michigan on Friday.