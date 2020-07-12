‘Defund Police’ painted at Grand Rapids officials’ homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - (7/12/20) - Police in Grand Rapids are investigating “Defund Police” messages spray-painted on driveways at the homes of city officials and at a government parking garage.

Police Chief Eric Payne called it “bullying and intimidation.” Payne says it “crosses the line.”

Police released photos of the messages and a picture of a suspect outside one of the targeted homes.

Anyone with information can call (616) 774-2345. A member of the Grand Rapids City Commission has proposed cutting the police budget by $9 million.

