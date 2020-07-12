MI: Vital records review reveals 22 deaths from COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - New data from the state showed 28 COVID-19 deaths. Michigan health leaders said 22 of the deaths were found through vital records reviews.

Michigan also reported 653 new coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the total to 68,948. The total number of deaths was 6,067.

The updated numbers came two days before the start of a new executive order from Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Beginning Monday, July 13, Michigan businesses must require customers and staff to wear face masks.

The mandate applies to anyone in a public, indoor space, or outside in a crowd.

State leaders said violations could result in a misdemeanor, punishable by a $500 fine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the change from Friday:

Genesee, 2,308 cases and 266 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases and three deaths.

Saginaw, 1,325 cases and 121 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Arenac, 34 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

Bay, 384 cases, 31 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Clare, 31 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

Gladwin, 27 cases and one death, which is no change.

Gratiot, 95 cases and 14 deaths, which is no change.

Huron, 66 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Iosco, 104 cases and 10 deaths, which is no change.

Isabella, 134 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Lapeer, 266 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Midland, 138 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.

Ogemaw, 33 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

Oscoda, 17 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 27 cases, which is an increase of one case.

Sanilac, 53 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 259 cases, and 27 death, which is an increase of one case.

Tuscola, 237 cases and 27 deaths, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

