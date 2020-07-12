Advertisement

Voting changes, COVID-19 change Michigan election for clerks

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan county and municipal clerks are finding it challenging to meet the needs of voters amid the coronavirus pandemic and following changes in 2018 when state voters approved of same-day voter registration and no-reason absentee voting.

The Secretary of State’s office reported this week that over 1.5 million requests for absentee ballots have been made ahead of the Aug. 4 primary, more than three-and-a-half times the number than at the same time ahead of the 2016 election.

Rochester Hills Clerk Tina Barton is among the clerks with concerns. She restructured how her city handles voting, moving 16 of the 32 precincts because they were in senior facilities where health risks were too great.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

