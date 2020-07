Woman, boy die after house fire in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) -(7/12/20) - A woman and young boy have died following a house fire in western Michigan.

Grand Rapids Deputy Fire Chief Brad Brown said firefighters pulled the woman and boy from the burning house Saturday morning.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The child died at a hospital. Their names have not been released.

The blaze started about 9 a.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed in flame and smoke.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Saturday afternoon.

