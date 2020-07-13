Back to the Bricks cancels all events for 2020 due to coronavirus

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Plans for a scaled back version of Back the Bricks will not happen at all this summer.

Organizers announced the cancellation Monday of all events scheduled for the 16th Back to the Bricks festival from Aug. 3 to 15. They earlier announced the cancellation of all downtown Flint events, but extended it Monday to include the entire Tune-Up Week and festival week.

Organizers say the decision is the best course during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They don’t believe any events are possible under the current orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans, sponsors, and supporters, but we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today,” they said in a statement.

Planning for the 16th Back to the Bricks festival in 2021 already is underway. Organizers hope to return “bigger and better than ever,” according to the statement.

