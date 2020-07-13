Building Hope: work underway on Midland Co. flood victim’s new home

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (07/12/2020)- New hope tonight that one act of overwhelming generosity will set the tone for those left in the lurch in the wake of the May floods that inundated Mid-Michigan. This is a story ABC 12 has followed since late June.

You could call it the worst camping trip of Penny Tyler’s 57-years. She admits she doesn’t much care for life on four wheels.

“The way I have to live now,” began Penny. “I’m not much on camping, but I’m learning.”

And yet, thankfully, the life-long Sanford local won’t have to grin and bear it much longer.

ABC 12 first introduced Penny late last month, when Great Lakes Homes stepped-up with a surprise announcement: they would rebuild the shattered little red house of her childhood from the ground up, totally free of charge.

“It sure changed things for me because I thought I was going to have to leave,” related Penny.

“We didn’t dare ask her about the future, because if we asked her, she was adamant,” explained Angela Cole, who helped to facilitate the project. “Once she finally got the camper, she was going to live in that camper all winter.”

Friend and Midland area attorney Angela Cole walks us through the construction site, a metaphor for the still painfully obvious humanitarian hurdles that remain in this neighborhood and for so many other mid-Michigan families.

“There are still so many people living in tents and campers,” related Cole. “Up until recently, many and most were living without power or running water.”

On Franklin Street, there are signs of hope and progress; the new footings have just been poured and this now vacant lot is again beginning to resemble what it once was: a place for Penny to call home.

“It seemed so impossible at first,” recalled Penny. “I would hope that other builders could do the same for others that need it as much as I did.”

Cole tells ABC 12 the builders expect to wrap up construction on Penny’s home in the next four to five weeks, but it could take years for so many others to put their lives back together.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.