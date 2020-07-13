‘Face Mask Exempt’ cards are fake, Michigan attorney general warns

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Several cards claiming to exempt people from having to wear a face mask are circulating on the internet, but Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warned that they are fake.

She and the Better Business Bureau issued a statement Monday saying the “Face Mask Exempt” cards from the Freedom to Breathe Agency and others are not recognized as a legal document by any state or federal government agency.

Some of the cards falsely copied a U.S. Department of Justice logo and implied a threat that businesses enforcing face mask rules could be named in an Americans with Disabilities Act complaint.

“These groups are trying to spread misinformation about the use of face coverings, and the unfortunate outcome is that they are also endangering the lives of many people,” Nessel said.

Michigan requires face masks or coverings inside any enclosed space, including restaurants and stores, with some exceptions. Businesses are required to refuse service to anyone who isn’t wearing the required face mask and they could lose their operating license if they fail to comply.

Face coverings also are required at any gathering where people cannot maintain six feet of social distancing. Violators face a misdemeanor charge and up to a $500 fine.

“We all need to be doing our part by wearing a mask in public unless one is, truthfully, medically unable to do so,” said Melanie Duquesnel, president and CEO of Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Michigan & the Upper Peninsula.

