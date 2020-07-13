Advertisement

Fantastic weather today!

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
High pressure moving out of Wisconsin toward Chicago will help to bring us a lot of sunshine today. We’ll be mainly clear tonight and mostly sunny to start tomorrow. Then as a cold front approaches, you’ll notice more cloud cover to finish out Tuesday with rain moving in later Wednesday.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 70s to low 80s. A northerly wind will keep those in the thumb in the 70s, and it helps to keep the humidity levels low for everyone! Get outside and enjoy the weather today – it will be great!

Tonight we’re staying mostly clear. We’ll fall to the 60s for the late night, then mid 50s to low 60s overnight. Winds will be light, shifting to the south.

Tomorrow winds will be out of the SSW at 5-10mph. We’ll be a little warmer and a little more humid with highs into the middle 80s.

Mid and upper 80s stick around for Wednesday as our next chance for rain arrives.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

