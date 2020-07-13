Grand Blanc Township man reported missing and endangered

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc Township police are asking for help finding an elderly man reported missing and endangered.

Clarence Shepard, 86, was last seen at his house this morning, when he left to visit the Secretary of State branch office near the intersection of Hill and Fenton roads. Family members have seen or heard from him since he left.

Police say Shepard has early onset dementia.

He was last seen driving a silver 2013 Buick LaCrosse with Michigan license plate A60VB. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.