Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - You could call this the “pause that refreshes.” After sizzling for 11 straight days in a row with lots of days in the 90s, we experienced some welcome relief from the heat today, as well as lower humidity levels. We’ll have one more day of extra nice weather on Monday with plenty of sunshine and highs from the upper 70s to low 80s. After that, another round of hotter and more muggy weather returns for the rest of the week. Temperatures will run from the mid to upper 80s. Dry weather is expected until late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, when some rain and thunderstorms are expected to move through mid-Michigan.After that, more dry weather takes over heading into the weekend. We could push 90 on Friday with low to mid 90s Saturday. - KG

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Look for dry and comfortable weather for at least one more day before hotter temperatures return

Cooler weather to wrap up the weekend

Updated: 13 hours ago
By Colton Cichoracki
Mid-Michigan will see a break from the heat the next few days as cooler air funnels into the area and temperatures dip a little below normal for this time of year. On Sunday, a little more cloud cover is expected as well as the possibility for a shower or two.

Cooler weather with a stray shower possible Sunday afternoon

Updated: 13 hours ago
Cooler weather with a stray shower possible Sunday afternoon.

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
Look for quiet weather to end our weekend with just a slight chance of a stray shower.

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT
Kevin's Weather Forecast

Nice weather to begin the weekend in Mid-Michigan

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT
By Colton Cichoracki
After heavy rainfall Friday and overnight, Mid-Michigan will begin to dry things out as we head into the weekend.

Much nicer weather to start the weekend in Mid-Michigan

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 8:26 AM EDT
More sunshine and seasonable temperatures expected to begin the weekend.

Kevin’s Forecast

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT
By Kevin Goff
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect tonight into Saturday morning for parts of mid- Michigan.

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Saturday morning for parts of mid-Michigan

Strong storms could bring heavy rain, winds to Mid-Michigan Friday

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT
By Colton Cichoracki
Thunderstorms are likely throughout the day in Mid-Michigan and they could produce gusty winds and some very heavy rainfall.