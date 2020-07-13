Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - You could call this the “pause that refreshes.” After sizzling for 11 straight days in a row with lots of days in the 90s, we experienced some welcome relief from the heat today, as well as lower humidity levels. We’ll have one more day of extra nice weather on Monday with plenty of sunshine and highs from the upper 70s to low 80s. After that, another round of hotter and more muggy weather returns for the rest of the week. Temperatures will run from the mid to upper 80s. Dry weather is expected until late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, when some rain and thunderstorms are expected to move through mid-Michigan.After that, more dry weather takes over heading into the weekend. We could push 90 on Friday with low to mid 90s Saturday. - KG

