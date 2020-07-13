Michigan coronavirus cases fall below 400 after new two-month high

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan set a new two-month high for coronavirus cases on Saturday before the number of new cases dropped below 400 on Sunday and Monday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 653 new cases of coronavirus Saturday before the number dropped to 390 on Sunday and 384 on Monday. Saturday’s total was the third daily increase of more than 600 in July and the highest since mid-May.

Michigan is creeping closer to the 70,000 milestone for cases. With Monday’s increase, the state now has 69,722 cases.

More than three-quarters of confirmed coronavirus patients in Michigan have recovered and the statewide death rate 8.7%. Seven deaths were attributed to coronavirus statewide Monday, increasing the total to 6,075.

Michigan tested a record of nearly 28,000 people on Friday, part of a record five-day stretch of more than 22,000 daily tests completed. Nearly 120,000 coronavirus tests have been completed around the state since last Tuesday.

The rate of positive coronavirus tests stands above 3% after dropping below 2% in mid-June.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Friday:

Genesee, 2,326 cases and 264 deaths, which is an increase of 30 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 1,351 cases, 122 deaths and 733 patients recovered, which is an increase of 40 cases, one death and 11 recoveries.

Arenac, 34 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

Bay, 391 cases, 30 deaths and 320 patients recovered, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Clare, 31 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

Gladwin, 28 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

Gratiot, 97 cases and 14 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Huron, 68 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Iosco, 105 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Isabella, 137 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Lapeer, 270 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of five cases and one death.

Midland, 140 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Ogemaw, 33 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

Oscoda, 17 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 30 cases, which is an increase of four.

Sanilac, 53 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 259 cases, 27 deaths and 224 patients recovered, which is an increase of one case.

Tuscola, 235 cases and 27 deaths, which is an increase of two cases and one death.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.