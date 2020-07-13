Advertisement

Michigan coronavirus cases fall below 400 after new two-month high

Michigan set a two-month high for new coronavirus cases on Saturday before the number dropped Sunday and Monday.
Michigan set a two-month high for new coronavirus cases on Saturday before the number dropped Sunday and Monday.((Source: MGN image))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan set a new two-month high for coronavirus cases on Saturday before the number of new cases dropped below 400 on Sunday and Monday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 653 new cases of coronavirus Saturday before the number dropped to 390 on Sunday and 384 on Monday. Saturday’s total was the third daily increase of more than 600 in July and the highest since mid-May.

Michigan is creeping closer to the 70,000 milestone for cases. With Monday’s increase, the state now has 69,722 cases.

More than three-quarters of confirmed coronavirus patients in Michigan have recovered and the statewide death rate 8.7%. Seven deaths were attributed to coronavirus statewide Monday, increasing the total to 6,075.

Michigan tested a record of nearly 28,000 people on Friday, part of a record five-day stretch of more than 22,000 daily tests completed. Nearly 120,000 coronavirus tests have been completed around the state since last Tuesday.

The rate of positive coronavirus tests stands above 3% after dropping below 2% in mid-June.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Friday:

  • Genesee, 2,326 cases and 264 deaths, which is an increase of 30 cases and one death.
  • Saginaw, 1,351 cases, 122 deaths and 733 patients recovered, which is an increase of 40 cases, one death and 11 recoveries.
  • Arenac, 34 cases and two deaths, which is no change.
  • Bay, 391 cases, 30 deaths and 320 patients recovered, which is an increase of 15 cases.
  • Clare, 31 cases and three deaths, which is no change.
  • Gladwin, 28 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.
  • Gratiot, 97 cases and 14 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Huron, 68 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of five cases.
  • Iosco, 105 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Isabella, 137 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.
  • Lapeer, 270 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of five cases and one death.
  • Midland, 140 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Ogemaw, 33 cases and two deaths, which is no change.
  • Oscoda, 17 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.
  • Roscommon, 30 cases, which is an increase of four.
  • Sanilac, 53 cases and five deaths, which is no change.
  • Shiawassee, 259 cases, 27 deaths and 224 patients recovered, which is an increase of one case.
  • Tuscola, 235 cases and 27 deaths, which is an increase of two cases and one death.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

‘Face Mask Exempt’ cards are fake, Michigan attorney general warns

Updated: moments ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Several cards claiming to exempt people from having to wear a face mask are circulating on the internet, but Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warned that they are fake.

Coronavirus

New cases of the coronavirus surge across the U.S

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
New cases of the coronavirus surge across the U.S.

Coronavirus

White House officials raise questions about Fauci

Updated: 54 minutes ago
A Health and Human Services spokesperson clarifies that doesn't mean the White House is clashing with scientists.

Coronavirus

Press sec.: Trump, Fauci have good relationship

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
McEnany: The notion that there's opposition research and that there's Fauci versus the president couldn't be further from the truth.

Latest News

National

Rockets’ Westbrook says he tested positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
As recently as Sunday, the Rockets believed that Westbrook and James Harden — neither of whom traveled with the team to Walt Disney World near Orlando last week — would be with the team in the next few days.

National Politics

Judge: Women can get abortion pill without doctor visits

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland concluded that the "in-person requirements" for patients seeking medication abortion care impose a "substantial obstacle" to abortion patients and are likely unconstitutional under the circumstances of the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Judge blocks federal executions; administration appeals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
A U.S. district judge on Monday ordered a new delay in federal executions, hours before the first lethal injection was scheduled to be carried out at a federal prison in Indiana.

Coronavirus

US grapples with pandemic as WHO warns ‘no return to normal’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and PABLO GORONDI
Tensions mounted over how the United States is grappling with a resurgent coronavirus outbreak Monday, as global health officials warned that the pandemic will only intensify worldwide unless officials adopt comprehensive strategies to combat it.

Coronavirus

Walmart employee in Owosso gets coronavirus, possibly exposing customers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Shiawassee County Health Department is advising anyone at the store on M-21 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 6 and 8 to monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms over the next two weeks.

Coronavirus

Michigan grocery stores, nursing homes required to maintain coronavirus measures

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Orders protecting vulnerable populations from coronavirus in Michigan have been extended through Aug. 10.