Michigan grocery stores, nursing homes required to maintain coronavirus measures

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Orders protecting vulnerable populations from coronavirus in Michigan have been extended through Aug. 10.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is requiring grocery stores to continue providing dedicated hours only for senior citizens and people with chronic medical conditions while nursing homes are required to maintain special practices to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Grocery stores and pharmacies must offer two hours per week for only vulnerable populations to shop. They also are required to notify all employees if a coworker tests positive for coronavirus and allow vulnerable employees a low-risk assignment or leave of absence.

Nursing homes are required to notify all staff if a resident tests positive for coronavirus and provide everyone caring for that resident all proper personal protective equipment. Facilities also are supposed to create special units to separate coronavirus patients as much as possible.

They also must enact infection prevention controls for coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.