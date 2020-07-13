Advertisement

Midland man faces 25 to 50 years in prison for death of toddler

(KKTV)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland man will spend 25 to 50 years in prison after admitting to causing the death of a toddler, who drowned while he was giving her a bath.

Damien Allen-James Garrett, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the Sept. 17 death of 21-month-old Skylar Papple, who was the daughter of Garrett’s girlfriend.

During a plea hearing on Friday, Garrett admitted to getting frustrated when the little girl prevented him from washing her hair during a bath while her mother was away at a job interview, according to Midland County Prosecutor J. Dee Brooks.

Garrett told the court that he hit the girl, causing her face to hit the faucet and she got knocked out. He left the room with her floating face down in the bathtub and admitted to knowing that likely would cause her to drown, Brooks said.

Skylar’s official cause of death was ruled as drowning.

Garrett initially was charged with first-degree child abuse and felony murder, which both carry up to life in prison. A plea deal with prosecutors will allow him to plead guilty to second-degree murder and accept the sentence of 25 to 50 years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 4.

