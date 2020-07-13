Advertisement

Noose with racially insensitive note found in Saginaw resident’s car, police say

The Saginaw Police Department is investigating a noose and racially insensitive note found in a residents car Sunday morning.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating a possible hate crime after a Saginaw resident allegedly found a noose with a racially insensitive note attached in their car Sunday morning.

The incident was reported around 9 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Carolina Street. The Saginaw Police Department did not release images of the noose or disclose many details of the the case while it remains under investigation.

A statement from investigators says they are “treating this case very seriously” and have multiple detectives looking into the origins of the noose and the note. The FBI has been called in to assist with the case.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Saginaw police at 989-274-0277 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

