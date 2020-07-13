Panel: State workers must reauthorize union dues deduction

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Unionized state employees will have to reauthorize the deduction of dues from their paycheck every year or the contributions will stop under a rule change adopted by a Michigan panel over objections from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Civil Service Commission, whose members were appointed by Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder, approved the revision 3-1 Monday.

Starting Sept. 1, an authorization to deduct dues will expire if it wasn’t authorized or reauthorized in the previous year. Beginning in 2022, the state will discontinue “agency” fees paid by workers who don’t wish to be members of a union to cover bargaining costs.

