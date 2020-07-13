Advertisement

Sheriff: Davison County man on motorcycle killed in crash

Motorcycle accident graphic by MGN.(MGN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said a Davison man was killed while riding a motorcycle.

It said the 38-year-old crashed just before 11 a.m. Saturday on State Street at North Oxford Road.

Investigators said the driver locked up the rear wheel of the motorcycle and was thrown from the bike.

Deputies said alcohol and drug use could have been a factor in the crash.

As of this writing, the victim’s name had not been released.

News

Building Hope: work underway on Midland Co. flood victim’s new home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Penny Tyler lost her house to those May floods that swept through Mid-Michigan. But, almost overnight, her situation went from hopeless to hopeful.

News

Building Hope: Construction underway on Midland Co. flood victim's new home

Updated: 5 hours ago

State

‘Defund Police’ painted at Grand Rapids officials’ homes

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Grand Rapids are investigating “Defund Police” messages spray-painted on driveways at the homes of city officials and at a government parking garage.

State

2 people die in motorcycle hit-and-run in western Michigan

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say two people riding a motorcycle were killed in a hit-and-run crash in western Michigan.

State

Woman, boy die after house fire in Grand Rapids

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A woman and young boy have died following a house fire in western Michigan.

Coronavirus

MI: Vital records review reveals 22 deaths from COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
New data from the state showed 28 COVID-19 deaths. Michigan health leaders said 22 of the deaths were found through vital records reviews.

Ap

Pistons’ onetime home, the Palace of Auburn Hills, torn down

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
One of Michigan’s most beloved sports and entertainment venues has been turned into rubble with a series of controlled explosions.

Ap

Michigan wants kids caught up on vaccines after pandemic dip

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michigan’s health department is urging that children be caught up on their vaccines as soon as possible after a drop in immunizations due to the cancellation of appointments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Saginaw PD: Teenager dies after shooting, woman in custody

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Saginaw police said an 18-year-old woman did not survive after she was shot in the torso.

Local

Sheriff: Teenager dies after crash in Isabella County

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:51 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager was dead and five people were hurt after a crash.