Sheriff: Davison County man on motorcycle killed in crash

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said a Davison man was killed while riding a motorcycle.

It said the 38-year-old crashed just before 11 a.m. Saturday on State Street at North Oxford Road.

Investigators said the driver locked up the rear wheel of the motorcycle and was thrown from the bike.

Deputies said alcohol and drug use could have been a factor in the crash.

As of this writing, the victim’s name had not been released.

