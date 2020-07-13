Advertisement

Walmart employee in Owosso gets coronavirus, possibly exposing customers

An employee at Walmart in Owosso tested positive for coronavirus. (Source: KFSM/CNN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - An employee at the Walmart in Owosso tested positive for coronavirus and potentially exposed customers last week, according to health officials.

The Shiawassee County Health Department is advising anyone at the store on M-21 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 6 and 8 to monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms over the next two weeks. Symptoms include fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

The employee was wearing a mask during both of their most recent shifts. Walmart is working with the health department on the response.

