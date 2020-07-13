Walmart employee in Owosso gets coronavirus, possibly exposing customers

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - An employee at the Walmart in Owosso tested positive for coronavirus and potentially exposed customers last week, according to health officials.

The Shiawassee County Health Department is advising anyone at the store on M-21 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 6 and 8 to monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms over the next two weeks. Symptoms include fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

The employee was wearing a mask during both of their most recent shifts. Walmart is working with the health department on the response.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.