‘Whoa! That was close!’: Lightning nearly hits Oklahoma trooper

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) – An Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer escapes a close call on an interstate in the middle of a summer rainstorm.

The trooper had stopped to help someone who lost construction equipment off a trailer when lightning struck just a few feet away from him.

“Whoa! That was close!” a tweet from the patrol showing the dashcam video said. “This lightning strike came awfully close to our trooper.”

The officer wasn’t hurt, but he quickly put some space between himself and where the lightning hit the ground.

The incident happened along I-44, about 35 miles southwest of Tulsa.

The video is a hit on social media, racking up some 40,000 views on Twitter.

