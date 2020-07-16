Flint Community Schools announce reopening plans with COVID-19 measures

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Community Schools district has announced plans for a return to in-person learning in the fall.

The plan prioritizes the health and safety of students, their families, and staff. Potential learning environments include face-to-face instruction, a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning and entirely virtual instruction. The district is offering support for families to succeed in all three environments.

“Despite the ever-changing circumstances, I am confident we will be ready to provide our students with a high-quality education and the wraparound supports they rely on in the fall,” said Superintendent Anita Steward.

Virtual learning will begin Aug. 5 with in-person classes beginning after Labor Day on Sept. 8 unless Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces a change in guidance before then.

The district is allowing parents or guardians to consider full-time virtual learning as well if that’s preferred. A form to sign up for that program needs to be filled out and returned by Aug. 5. Call 810-767-6158 or visit the Flint schools Centralized Enrollment page for details.

Students and staff in school buildings will be required to wear facial coverings unless they are medically unable or eating a meal. The district is also developing social distancing plans to limit student movement in hallways, during meal times, on playgrounds and other highly concentrated areas.

The district’s Athletics Department is working on plans to continue sports teams for middle school and high school students in the fall in collaboration with the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

