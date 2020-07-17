Advertisement

Iowa meth kingpin is 3rd executed by US government this week

This July 15, 2020, file photo shows the entrance to the federal prison in Terre Haute, Ind. A meth kingpin from Iowa who killed five people, including two young girls, is scheduled Friday, July 17, 2020, to become the third federal inmate to be executed this week, following a 17-year pause in federal executions. Dustin Honken is set to die by a lethal injection of the powerful sedative pentobarbital at the federal prison in Terre Haute, where he’s been on death row since 2005.
This July 15, 2020, file photo shows the entrance to the federal prison in Terre Haute, Ind. A meth kingpin from Iowa who killed five people, including two young girls, is scheduled Friday, July 17, 2020, to become the third federal inmate to be executed this week, following a 17-year pause in federal executions. Dustin Honken is set to die by a lethal injection of the powerful sedative pentobarbital at the federal prison in Terre Haute, where he’s been on death row since 2005.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By MICHAEL TARM
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:09 AM EDT|Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. government on Friday put to death an Iowa chemistry student-turned-meth kingpin convicted of killing five people, capping a week in which the Trump administration restored federal executions after a 17-year hiatus.

Dustin Honken, 52, who prosecutors said killed key witnesses to stop them from testifying in his drugs case, received a lethal injection at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. Two others were also put to death during the week after a hiatus of nearly 20 years, including Wesley Purkey. His lawyers contended he had dementia and didn’t know why he was being executed.

The first in the spate federal executions happened Tuesday, when Daniel Lewis Lee was put to death for killing a family in the 1990s as part of a plot to build a whites-only nation. Lee’s execution, like Purkey’s, went ahead only after the U.S. Supreme Court gave it a green light in a 5-4 decision hours before.

Honken, who had been on death row since 2005, was pronounced dead at 4:36 p.m. The inmate — known for his verbosity at hearings and for a rambling statement declaring his innocence at sentencing — spoke only briefly, neither addressing victims’ family members nor saying he was sorry. His last words were, “Holy Mary, mother of God, pray for me.”

A Catholic priest, Honken's spiritual adviser, stood near him inside the death chamber. Honken spoke on his back, strapped to a gurney under a pale-green sheet. He didn't look toward witnesses behind a glass barrier, keeping his eyes firmly fixed on the ceiling.

Honken’s lawyer, Shawn Nolan, said his client was “redeemed” and had repented for his crimes.

“There was no reason for the government to kill him, in haste or at all,” Nolan said. “The man they killed today ... could have spent the rest of his days helping others and further redeeming himself.”

In a statement, Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec said “just punishment has been carried out.”

“Nearly three decades after Honken coldly ended the lives of five people ... all in an effort to protect himself and his criminal enterprise, he has finally faced justice,” Kupec said.

After officials began administering the lethal injection, Honken began blinking his eyes, his fingers twitching and his lips quivering. After several minutes his breathing became more labored. He turned increasingly ashen as blood drained from his face and hands. His fingers gradually stopped twitching, and his breathing became shallower until it stopped.

Honken was pronounced dead after 30 minutes — longer than the other two executions. An official with a stethoscope walked into the small death chamber, put his fingers on Honken’s neck to check for a pulse, listened for a heartbeat, then exited.

Seconds later, officials announced the time of death.

Honken, whose crimes struck at the foundation of the U.S. justice system, always seemed the least likely to win a reprieve from the courts. After the two previous executions were repeatedly delayed amid back-and-forth legal maneuvering, Honken’s began almost on the minute it had been scheduled for weeks.

While out on bond in his drugs case in July 1993, Honken and his girlfriend Angela Johnson kidnapped Lori Duncan and her two daughters from their Mason City, Iowa, home, then killed and buried them in a wooded area nearby. Ten-year-old Kandi and 6-year-old Amber were still in their swimsuits on the hot summer day when they were shot execution-style in the back of the head.

Their primary target that day was Lori Duncan’s then-boyfriend, Greg Nicholson, who also lived at the home and was also killed. He and Lori Duncan were bound and gagged and shot multiple times. Honken had recently learned Nicholson, a former drug-dealing associate, was cooperating with investigators and would likely testify against Honken at trial.

Lori Duncan didn’t know Nicholson was an informant and she wasn’t involved in drugs.

As the investigation into Honken continued, he killed another drug dealer working with him, Terry DeGeus, beating him with a bat and shooting him.

Honken had earlier informed the judge in his drug case that he would plead guilty at the end of July. But days after the still-undiscovered killings of Nicholson and the Duncans, he told the court he would stick to his not guilty plea.

A statement from the Duncan family said the execution provided a degree of justice and closure to the family.

The two young Duncan girls “never had a chance to grow up and share in the joys and sorrows of their life,” it said. “Their mother never got to see them having their first dance, first date or first walk down the aisle at their wedding.”

“We will continue to live with their loss,” it said. “However, this is a step toward healing of broken hearts and shattered lives.”

Investigators found the Nicholson and Duncan bodies only seven years after the killings, in 2000, after Johnson scrawled out a map showing a jailhouse informant where they were buried. DeGeus’ body was found a few miles from the wooded area.

Honken was considered so dangerous that the judge took the rare step of impaneling an anonymous jury. Other security measures included fitting Honken with a stun belt under his clothes to prevent him from trying to escape.

Johnson, Honken’s girlfriend, was convicted in a separate trial and sentenced to death. A judge later reduced her sentence to life behind bars.

In recent days, prison authorities permitted Honken to make his last calls to family and friends, according to Sister Betty Donoghue, a Catholic nun whom he called Wednesday.

On death row, Honken befriended Lee and knew his execution was called off one hour, then was back on another hour, Donoghue said.

“He was very upset with the way Danny died,” said Donoghue, who visited Honken regularly over the past decade.

Yet Donoghue, of the Sisters of Providence just outside Terre Haute, said she was startled by how calm Honken sounded over the phone.

“He was at peace. I was totally amazed,” she said. “He believed he would go to heaven. He is ready to meet his maker.”

At his sentencing in 2005, Honken denied killing anybody, but Donoghue said she never heard him say he was innocent.

Honken’s mother, brother and college-age daughter visited him in prison in recent days, she said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus rebounds around the world, deaths top 600,000

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Geir Moulson
The number of confirmed infections worldwide has passed 14.2 million, out of which 3.7 million are in the United States. Experts believe the true numbers around the world are higher because of testing shortages and data collection.

National

U.S. continues staggering COVID-19 surge

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
Several states are reporting a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths

National

House leaders ‘alarmed’ federal officers policing protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Demonstrations that have been taking place since the death of George Floyd intensified for another night in Portland.

National Politics

Roger Stone calls Black radio host racial slur in interview

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
The exchange occurred on Saturday's Mo'Kelly Show, whose host - Morris O'Kelly - grilled Stone on his conviction for lying to Congress, tampering with witnesses and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

Coronavirus

Facing uncertain fall, schools make flexible reopening plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JIM SALTER and HOLLY RAMER
School districts around the U.S. are grappling with whether to bring students back to classrooms in the fall, and how to keep them and their teachers safe from the coronavirus if they do.

Latest News

National

Twitter: Hack hit 130 accounts, company ‘embarrassed’

Updated: 1 hours ago
Twitter says the hack that compromised the accounts of some of its most high-profile users targeted 130 people.

National

Players plead with NFL to address health, safety concerns

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ROB MAADDI
NFL players are publicly pleading with the league to address several health and safety concerns on the eve of training camp.

National Politics

Trump not ready to commit to election results if he loses

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI, COLLEEN LONG and WILL WEISSERT
President Donald Trump is refusing to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming White House election, recalling a similar threat he made weeks before the 2016 vote, as he scoffs at polls showing him lagging behind Democrat Joe Biden.

National

13 shot and wounded at outdoor gathering in Peoria, Illinois

Updated: 6 hours ago
Police say 13 people were shot and wounded after a fight broke out along the riverfront in the central Illinois city of Peoria.

News

Applications being accepted for annual Detroit Demo Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An annual competition that showcases Detroit-based entrepreneurs is once again accepting applications for its Rocket Mortgage Detroit Demo Day.

News

Cancer doctor’s victims get restitution years after sentence

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than $4 million has been distributed to hundreds of people who were victims of a Detroit-area doctor’s bogus diagnoses.