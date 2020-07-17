Advertisement

MHSAA plans regular slate of high school sports in Michigan this fall

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - High school athletics in Michigan are scheduled to begin in August with the traditional fall slate of sports.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the beginning of the sports season for Michigan schools in August, including football. Contingency plans will be in place in for any potential disruptions to the schedule caused by coronavirus.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked the MHSAA to juggle the sports schedule this fall. She pushed for individual sports like track and field to take place in the fall while delaying high risk team sports like football until the spring.

The 19-member MHSAA Representative Council considered swapping the fall and spring seasons, but they concluded that spring sports like girls soccer and lacrosse carry the same risk as football.

The MHSAA also didn’t want to move certain sports between seasons because athletes may have to pick between sports they usually participate in if they are played in the same season.

The body met this week to work out a schedule for the fall season, which will begin with football practices on Aug. 10 and practices for all other sports on Aug. 12.

“Our student-athletes just want to play, and we’ve gone far too long without them playing. But doing so safely, of course, remains the priority,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “Our plan moving forward is fall in the fall, starting on time.”

MHSAA staff is developing COVID-19 health and safety protocols for each fall sport, which will be released before practices start.

