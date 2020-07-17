Whitmer clarifies and strengthens Michigan face mask order again

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Businesses are still required to refuse service to anyone who won’t wear a mask or face covering inside, but they can accept a verbal notification of a medical disability preventing customers from covering their nose and mouth.

Businesses cannot automatically assume someone is not wearing a mask because they can’t tolerate it medically. Employees are required to ask everyone who isn’t wearing a mask what their reason is, but no written proof is necessary for customers to claim a medical reason.

Those clarifications are part of a new order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issue Friday clarifying and strengthening Michigan’s face mask requirement that she issued July 10.

Other changes to the mask order include a requirement for police officers to wear a face covering unless they seriously interfere with their job, along with an exemption for face coverings in polling places. Masks and face coverings will not be required inside polling locations, but they are strongly encouraged.

“Wearing a mask is the right thing to do to protect our families, our businesses, and our economy,” Whitmer said. “If everyone in Michigan masks up, we can save thousands of lives and put ourselves in a better position to send our kids back to school in the fall. For the safety of our loved ones and our dedicated first responders on the front lines: mask up, Michigan.”

The strengthened order issued July 10 requires everyone inside an enclosed space like a store or restaurant to wear a mask or face covering unless they meet one of several exemptions. Businesses are required to refuse service to anyone indoors who is not wearing a mask.

People taking part in gatherings where social distancing cannot be followed also are required to wear a mask or face covering.

Violators face a misdemeanor charge and up to a $500 fine while businesses could lose their state license to operate if they don’t comply.

Friday’s stronger order comes as Michigan is seeing a surge in coronvirus cases in the first half of July. Daily case counts increased from a low below 200 in mid-June to a high of nearly 900 on Wednesday.

