Flint family organizes street cleanup in 5th Ward

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/18/20) - A Flint family organized a street cleanup Saturday in the 5th Ward.

Tracy Watson said the effort on Josephine Street would help beautify the area for community events.

Watson said her family had lived on the block for several generations. She said the current condition of the home her family once lived in was difficult to look at.

“It’s just a lot of trees and stuff like that, that was cut down. It just brings tears to my eyes, just how it looks now. We wished we could have purchased it... and had it looking nice again. But the structure of it is bad,” said Watson

Watson said she hoped to one day buy the property from the Land Bank.

Volunteers from Flint and Detroit were part of the cleanup.

