Advertisement

Flint family organizes street cleanup in 5th Ward

Volunteers cleanup Josephine Street in Flint
Volunteers cleanup Josephine Street in Flint(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/18/20) - A Flint family organized a street cleanup Saturday in the 5th Ward.

Tracy Watson said the effort on Josephine Street would help beautify the area for community events.

Watson said her family had lived on the block for several generations. She said the current condition of the home her family once lived in was difficult to look at.

“It’s just a lot of trees and stuff like that, that was cut down. It just brings tears to my eyes, just how it looks now. We wished we could have purchased it... and had it looking nice again. But the structure of it is bad,” said Watson

Watson said she hoped to one day buy the property from the Land Bank.

Volunteers from Flint and Detroit were part of the cleanup.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Applications being accepted for annual Detroit Demo Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An annual competition that showcases Detroit-based entrepreneurs is once again accepting applications for its Rocket Mortgage Detroit Demo Day.

News

Cancer doctor’s victims get restitution years after sentence

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than $4 million has been distributed to hundreds of people who were victims of a Detroit-area doctor’s bogus diagnoses.

Coronavirus

Detroit, its casinos see revenues drop due to virus closures

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Revenue from Detroit’s three casinos has plummeted nearly 60% so far this year as the gambling halls’ months-long closure in response to the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Coronavirus

MI: More than 73.000 coronavirus cases confirmed in pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan health leaders said there had been more than 73,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.

Local

83 mph wind gust reported, thousands without power after strong storms push through Mid-Michigan

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Thousands of people lost power after strong thunderstorms pushed through Mid-Michigan Sunday morning.

Latest News

Breaking News

PD: Two men killed in Saginaw gas station shooting

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Saginaw Police said two men died after an early morning shooting at a gas station.

News

Remembering John Lewis, rights icon and `American hero’

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
People paid great heed to John Lewis for much of his life in the civil rights movement. But at the very beginning - when he was just a kid wanting to be a minister someday - his audience didn’t care much for what he had to say.

Local

Monday is the last day to register online or by mail to vote in August election

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office is reminding voters that Monday is a key date for voters wanting to cast their ballots in the August primary election.

News

Saginaw Police back to work following 24-hour staffing shortfall

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Saginaw Police back to work following reported 24-hour staffing shortage, “sick-out”

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
After 24-hours fraught with major staffing shortfalls, tonight, the Saginaw Police Department is back on patrol with a fully staffed shift.