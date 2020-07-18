High heat, humidity returns and a chance for storms this weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Get ready for a hot and humid day across Mid-Michigan as more summer heat returns to the area.

It is the middle of July and it will feel a little toasty outside on Saturday under a mostly sunny sky. Dew points across the area will rise into the lower 70s this afternoon which means it will feel very humid outside today. High temperatures will be rising into the lower 90s. High heat plus high humidity means heat index values in the middle 90s! Stay cool and drink plenty of water today!

We are tracking a thunderstorm complex that is to the west of the area Saturday morning. This will move into the Great Lakes region during the day but it appears that most, if not all, of the energy will be staying north of Mid-Michigan. That being said, we can't rule out a stray thunderstorm north of the Saginaw Bay later today but chances of that are very low.

Better chances for rain and thunderstorm activity will arrive overnight and into Sunday. This will be ahead of a cold front that will bring the chance for storms after midnight tonight. This will carry over into early Sunday as well. Sunday's forecast is highly dependent on what happens with overnight storms. If no storms happen overnight, get ready for another hot day across Mid-Michigan with the chance for pop-up storms during the afternoon. If storms happen overnight and linger into the first half of the day, temperatures will be a touch cooler. The Storm Prediction Center does have the area in a marginal risk for severe weather with strong gusty winds being a threat with any thunderstorm on Sunday. Right now, our forecast is going in the middle and will put temperatures in the lower 90s for daytime highs with a chance for some thunderstorms in the morning and then again during the afternoon. Humidity will be higher on Sunday as well so heat index values could approach 100 degrees. Dangerous heat! This is a tricky forecast so check back for updates.

Looking ahead to next week, a very summer-like pattern will be in place with multiple chances for some showers/storms with seasonable temperatures in the 80s.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.