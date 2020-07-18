Advertisement

High heat, humidity returns and a chance for storms this weekend

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:28 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Get ready for a hot and humid day across Mid-Michigan as more summer heat returns to the area.

It is the middle of July and it will feel a little toasty outside on Saturday under a mostly sunny sky. Dew points across the area will rise into the lower 70s this afternoon which means it will feel very humid outside today. High temperatures will be rising into the lower 90s. High heat plus high humidity means heat index values in the middle 90s! Stay cool and drink plenty of water today!

We are tracking a thunderstorm complex that is to the west of the area Saturday morning. This will move into the Great Lakes region during the day but it appears that most, if not all, of the energy will be staying north of Mid-Michigan. That being said, we can't rule out a stray thunderstorm north of the Saginaw Bay later today but chances of that are very low.

Better chances for rain and thunderstorm activity will arrive overnight and into Sunday. This will be ahead of a cold front that will bring the chance for storms after midnight tonight. This will carry over into early Sunday as well. Sunday's forecast is highly dependent on what happens with overnight storms. If no storms happen overnight, get ready for another hot day across Mid-Michigan with the chance for pop-up storms during the afternoon. If storms happen overnight and linger into the first half of the day, temperatures will be a touch cooler. The Storm Prediction Center does have the area in a marginal risk for severe weather with strong gusty winds being a threat with any thunderstorm on Sunday. Right now, our forecast is going in the middle and will put temperatures in the lower 90s for daytime highs with a chance for some thunderstorms in the morning and then again during the afternoon. Humidity will be higher on Sunday as well so heat index values could approach 100 degrees. Dangerous heat! This is a tricky forecast so check back for updates.

Looking ahead to next week, a very summer-like pattern will be in place with multiple chances for some showers/storms with seasonable temperatures in the 80s.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

83 mph wind gust reported, thousands without power after strong storms push through Mid-Michigan

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Thousands of people lost power after strong thunderstorms pushed through Mid-Michigan Sunday morning.

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
It’s been a very hot and muggy day across mid-Michigan.With tropical-like air in place, the ability to cool off has been difficult. Overnight won’t be much better. A southwest wind will help keep temperatures from the mid to upper 70s.

Forecast

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT
Very warm and humid weather with thunderstorms Sunday morning

Forecast

High heat and humidity this weekend in Mid-Michigan

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT
High heat and humidity this weekend in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
Very hot and humid weather will return for the weekend.

Forecast

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT
Very hot & humid weather through the weekend

Forecast

Sunny and warm today!

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Sunny and warm today.

Forecast

WJRT July 17th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:59 AM EDT
Sunny and warm today.

Forecast

JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT
|
By JR Kirtek
Brighter and Warmer to End the Week...

Forecast

JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT
More Sun and Heat for Friday...