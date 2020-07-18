Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s been a very hot and muggy day across mid-Michigan.

With tropical-like air in place, the ability to cool off has been difficult.

Overnight won’t be much better.

A southwest wind will help keep temperatures from the mid to upper 70s.

That’s way above our normal of 59 degrees and only a few degrees shy of our normal daytime highs this time of year.

A line of nasty thunderstorms Sunday morning could reach severe limits for high wind gusts around 60 mph.

Small hail and heavy rain is also possible.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with highs from the mid 80s to near 90 if we see more sun than clouds.

Next week starts off with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday is our next chance to see some more decent rain.

Thursday could be the coolest day of the week with a high around 80 degrees.

Dry and hotter weather returns heading into next weekend.

