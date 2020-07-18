Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - 07/17/2020) - <After some much needed rain Thursday, we broke out into a lot of sunshine Friday.

At least our humidity levels weren't too bad as temperatures topped out in the 80s.

However, we have another round of both extra hot and humid weather through Monday before we see slightly cooler weather return.

We'll see plenty of sunshine to start our weekend, with just a very slight chance of a late afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm.

Temperatures will surge back into the low 90s for much of mid-Michigan.

Humidity levels will become a bit uncomfortable.

Heat index values through the weekend will be well into the 90s.

Make sure you stay well hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities.

Check on elderly relatives or friends as well as pets that may spend most of their time outside and make sure they have fresh water and shade.

Our best chance of getting wet will be early Sunday morning.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours.

By the afternoon hours, the sun will be out, leading to a few isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures will once again run up to around 90 degrees with very humid conditions.

After a sun-filled beginning to next week on Monday with highs back up to 90 degrees, we'll see slightly cooler weather from the low to mid 80s the rest of the week.

A few showers could crop up Tuesday with a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday.

The end of next week is looking dry at this time.>

