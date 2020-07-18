Advertisement

Mid-Michigan parents weigh in on fall high school sports plan

Coach Greene and daughter Bre talk about the future of fall sports while playing volleyball.
Coach Greene and daughter Bre talk about the future of fall sports while playing volleyball.(ABC12 News)
By Elisse Ramey
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Friday the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced plans to play sports as scheduled this fall, and parents’ reactions are a mixed bag.

Whether the sport is volleyball or cross country 15-year-old Bre Greene is ready to compete again.

“I’m not really nervous or scared of COVID. I just know I got to be safe,” Bre Greene said.

Her dad, Bry Greene, wants that as well.

“I think it’s good as long as they take the proper safety precautions, keep everybody safe,” Greene said.

He supports the MHSAA starting fall sports as planned with contingencies in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MHSAA says football practice will start August 10 and all other fall sports on August 12. Parents say different sports present different challenges.

“Football is more contact. Basketball is more contact. Track & field...the only time you see contact is when you do the relays,” Greene said.

“I don’t know how they would be able to practice it as well though with a contact sport of keeping 6ix feet away,” Patricia Sims said. “But I believe from a spiritual aspect...if it’s something great you’re going to do in this life you gonna do it.”

Several parents weighed in on ABC12′s Facebook page as well.

One person said her son plays winter and spring sports and is aware he may not get the chance to do that this year.

Another person said his son has been practicing football for over a month and is excited to play.

Greene, who is also the coach of a traveling club track team, says their indoor season would begin in October.

This is the second year in a row his team’s hopes have been dashed. Last year they were unable to compete in the USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships in Sacramento for financial reasons.

“This is the second time I had to tell kids we can’t go somewhere, and that’s a hurtful feeling,” Greene said.

MHSAA says if COVID-19 prevents them from starting fall sports as scheduled, the next option would be to play lower-risk fall sports and postpone higher risk sports. If they have to stop play all together, then fall sports will be rescheduled. A reconfigured calendar would have Winter sports beginning in November followed by the conclusion of fall and spring seasons that could potentially extend into July of next year.

“I’m waiting to see -- coming next month -- how the protocol is going to go and take it from there,” Greene said.

Meanwhile, MHSAA is developing COVID-19 related policies for fall sports and will make them available before the start of the season.

We asked if the school districts have to participate in the plans presented by its council Friday, and a communications representative for the organization said schools or specific teams can opt out of tournaments or full seasons.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Applications being accepted for annual Detroit Demo Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An annual competition that showcases Detroit-based entrepreneurs is once again accepting applications for its Rocket Mortgage Detroit Demo Day.

News

Cancer doctor’s victims get restitution years after sentence

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than $4 million has been distributed to hundreds of people who were victims of a Detroit-area doctor’s bogus diagnoses.

Coronavirus

Detroit, its casinos see revenues drop due to virus closures

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Revenue from Detroit’s three casinos has plummeted nearly 60% so far this year as the gambling halls’ months-long closure in response to the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Coronavirus

MI: More than 73.000 coronavirus cases confirmed in pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan health leaders said there had been more than 73,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.

News

Remembering John Lewis, rights icon and `American hero’

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
People paid great heed to John Lewis for much of his life in the civil rights movement. But at the very beginning - when he was just a kid wanting to be a minister someday - his audience didn’t care much for what he had to say.

Latest News

News

Saginaw Police back to work following 24-hour staffing shortfall

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Saginaw Police back to work following reported 24-hour staffing shortage, “sick-out”

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
After 24-hours fraught with major staffing shortfalls, tonight, the Saginaw Police Department is back on patrol with a fully staffed shift.

Local

Flint family organizes street cleanup in 5th Ward

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Flint family organized a street cleanup Saturday in the 5th Ward.

Ap

Wrong turn into the UP leads to 3 1/2-year prison sentence

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A Canadian man who said he took a wrong turn into Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison for transporting opium paste possibly worth millions of dollars.

Coronavirus

Detroit woman charged in $2M unemployment insurance fraud

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A contract employee for the state of Michigan has been charged in a scheme that saw the fraudulent disbursement of more than $2 million in unemployment insurance funding intended to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

National

John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 2:41 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, and who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, died. He was 80.