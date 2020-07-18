MSP, Sheriff staff, helping patrol Saginaw due to shortage of city officers

UPDATE (7/18/20) - ABC 12 News has confirmed Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth has asked Michigan State Police and the Sheriff’s Department for help with patrols in the city. It appeared there was a shortage of city officers, which began Friday night and continued into Saturday. Ruth would not explain why his officers were not reporting for work but said, “I’d like to thank both the MSP and the Sheriff’s Department for all the help during our time of need.”

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (7/17/2020) - An apparent shortage of officers in the City of Saginaw Friday night has the Michigan State Police and the Sheriff’s Department making the rounds. It follows a press conference earlier in the day, when a city officer was fired after allegedly hitting a handcuffed woman three times after she reportedly spit on him while entering the county jail.

It's a confusing situation and one ABC 12 is still actively piecing together. Our news team can report that the Saginaw Police Department reportedly has only one sergeant on patrol this evening to cover the entire night shift.

As to why only one officer is on staff, that remains unclear at this hour as the reason for the shortage was not given. Our news team spoke with the Saginaw County Sheriff, who made it clear his deputies and the Michigan State Police would be covering for city police in the meantime.

Sheriff Bill Federspiel put a number of deputies on overtime Friday and sent in two, two-man cars including the undersheriff. He says he’ll cover that 18-square mile area with help from Michigan State Police, which added eleven of its patrol cars to the city Friday night. The state police has at least six troopers working in the city each night. The state police confirms it will devote additional resources to the city on Saturday as well.

Sheriff Federspiel told ABC 12 his staff will be helping patrol the city on Saturday. We could not reach Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth for comment.

Our news team is still actively working to obtain an explanation. Stay tuned both on-air and online for the very latest to emerge in this still developing story.

