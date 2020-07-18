Advertisement

MSP, Sheriff staff, helping patrol Saginaw due to shortage of city officers

Unexplained staffing issue follows officer's firing
The Saginaw Police Department
The Saginaw Police Department(source: WJRT)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE (7/18/20) - ABC 12 News has confirmed Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth has asked Michigan State Police and the Sheriff’s Department for help with patrols in the city. It appeared there was a shortage of city officers, which began Friday night and continued into Saturday. Ruth would not explain why his officers were not reporting for work but said, “I’d like to thank both the MSP and the Sheriff’s Department for all the help during our time of need.”

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (7/17/2020) - An apparent shortage of officers in the City of Saginaw Friday night has the Michigan State Police and the Sheriff’s Department making the rounds. It follows a press conference earlier in the day, when a city officer was fired after allegedly hitting a handcuffed woman three times after she reportedly spit on him while entering the county jail.

It's a confusing situation and one ABC 12 is still actively piecing together. Our news team can report that the Saginaw Police Department reportedly has only one sergeant on patrol this evening to cover the entire night shift.

As to why only one officer is on staff, that remains unclear at this hour as the reason for the shortage was not given. Our news team spoke with the Saginaw County Sheriff, who made it clear his deputies and the Michigan State Police would be covering for city police in the meantime.

Sheriff Bill Federspiel put a number of deputies on overtime Friday and sent in two, two-man cars including the undersheriff. He says he’ll cover that 18-square mile area with help from Michigan State Police, which added eleven of its patrol cars to the city Friday night. The state police has at least six troopers working in the city each night. The state police confirms it will devote additional resources to the city on Saturday as well.

Sheriff Federspiel told ABC 12 his staff will be helping patrol the city on Saturday. We could not reach Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth for comment.

Our news team is still actively working to obtain an explanation. Stay tuned both on-air and online for the very latest to emerge in this still developing story.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Applications being accepted for annual Detroit Demo Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An annual competition that showcases Detroit-based entrepreneurs is once again accepting applications for its Rocket Mortgage Detroit Demo Day.

News

Cancer doctor’s victims get restitution years after sentence

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than $4 million has been distributed to hundreds of people who were victims of a Detroit-area doctor’s bogus diagnoses.

Coronavirus

Detroit, its casinos see revenues drop due to virus closures

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Revenue from Detroit’s three casinos has plummeted nearly 60% so far this year as the gambling halls’ months-long closure in response to the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Coronavirus

MI: More than 73.000 coronavirus cases confirmed in pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan health leaders said there had been more than 73,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.

Local

83 mph wind gust reported, thousands without power after strong storms push through Mid-Michigan

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Thousands of people lost power after strong thunderstorms pushed through Mid-Michigan Sunday morning.

Latest News

Breaking News

PD: Two men killed in Saginaw gas station shooting

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Saginaw Police said two men died after an early morning shooting at a gas station.

News

Remembering John Lewis, rights icon and `American hero’

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
People paid great heed to John Lewis for much of his life in the civil rights movement. But at the very beginning - when he was just a kid wanting to be a minister someday - his audience didn’t care much for what he had to say.

Local

Monday is the last day to register online or by mail to vote in August election

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office is reminding voters that Monday is a key date for voters wanting to cast their ballots in the August primary election.

News

Saginaw Police back to work following 24-hour staffing shortfall

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Saginaw Police back to work following reported 24-hour staffing shortage, “sick-out”

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
After 24-hours fraught with major staffing shortfalls, tonight, the Saginaw Police Department is back on patrol with a fully staffed shift.

Local

Flint family organizes street cleanup in 5th Ward

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Flint family organized a street cleanup Saturday in the 5th Ward.