83 mph wind gust reported, thousands without power after strong storms push through Mid-Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Thousands of people lost power after strong thunderstorms pushed through Mid-Michigan Sunday morning.

As of 10:45 a.m., Consumers Energy reported more than 43,000 customers without power across the state of Michigan, with most of the outages in northern Michigan. Some outages have been reported in Flint and near Midland.

The National Weather Service reported that an 83 mph wind gust happened at a mesonet station on Tawas Point in Iosco County just after 8:00 a.m.

Numerous tree and power line damage has also been reported by the National Weather Service in the Saginaw, Midland, and Bay City areas.

A Tornado Warning was briefly issued for parts of Ogemaw and Iosco counties around 7:00 a.m. Sunday. As of Sunday morning, there have been no reports of a tornado.

