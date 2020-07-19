Advertisement

83 mph wind gust reported, thousands without power after strong storms push through Mid-Michigan

Thousands of people lost power after strong thunderstorms pushed through Mid-Michigan Sunday morning.
Tree damage reported in Freeland, Michigan.
Tree damage reported in Freeland, Michigan.
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Thousands of people lost power after strong thunderstorms pushed through Mid-Michigan Sunday morning.

As of 10:45 a.m., Consumers Energy reported more than 43,000 customers without power across the state of Michigan, with most of the outages in northern Michigan. Some outages have been reported in Flint and near Midland.

For a look at current Consumers Energy outages, click here. For DTE outages, click here.

The National Weather Service reported that an 83 mph wind gust happened at a mesonet station on Tawas Point in Iosco County just after 8:00 a.m.

Numerous tree and power line damage has also been reported by the National Weather Service in the Saginaw, Midland, and Bay City areas.

A Tornado Warning was briefly issued for parts of Ogemaw and Iosco counties around 7:00 a.m. Sunday. As of Sunday morning, there have been no reports of a tornado.

Stay with ABC12 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

