Applications being accepted for annual Detroit Demo Day

DETROIT (AP) - (7/19/20) - An annual competition that showcases Detroit-based entrepreneurs is once again accepting applications for its Rocket Mortgage Detroit Demo Day.

The fourth annual competition will provide more than $1 million in funding in the form of grants, interest-free loans and equity investments that range from $30,000 to $200,000.

Applicants must be for-profit businesses with products or services available for sale. Applications can be submitted through Aug. 9. Finalists will be announced in September. Their video pitches will go live in October. Viewers will be able to vote online for their favorite business in each category.

