Advertisement

Cancer doctor’s victims get restitution years after sentence

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - (7/19/20) - More than $4 million has been distributed to hundreds of people who were victims of a Detroit-area doctor’s bogus diagnoses.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says restitution from Farid Fata was recently completed for his former patients, five years after Fata was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Fata poisoned patients through needless cancer treatments that wrecked their health and, in some cases, contributed to their death.

More than 600 people filed claims for out-of-pocket expenses, such as co-payments and funeral expenses. It was a long process that involved the government, an outside contractor and judges at U.S. District Court.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Applications being accepted for annual Detroit Demo Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An annual competition that showcases Detroit-based entrepreneurs is once again accepting applications for its Rocket Mortgage Detroit Demo Day.

Coronavirus

Detroit, its casinos see revenues drop due to virus closures

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Revenue from Detroit’s three casinos has plummeted nearly 60% so far this year as the gambling halls’ months-long closure in response to the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Coronavirus

MI: More than 73.000 coronavirus cases confirmed in pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan health leaders said there had been more than 73,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.

News

Remembering John Lewis, rights icon and `American hero’

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
People paid great heed to John Lewis for much of his life in the civil rights movement. But at the very beginning - when he was just a kid wanting to be a minister someday - his audience didn’t care much for what he had to say.

Latest News

News

Saginaw Police back to work following 24-hour staffing shortfall

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Saginaw Police back to work following reported 24-hour staffing shortage, “sick-out”

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
After 24-hours fraught with major staffing shortfalls, tonight, the Saginaw Police Department is back on patrol with a fully staffed shift.

Local

Flint family organizes street cleanup in 5th Ward

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Flint family organized a street cleanup Saturday in the 5th Ward.

Ap

Wrong turn into the UP leads to 3 1/2-year prison sentence

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A Canadian man who said he took a wrong turn into Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison for transporting opium paste possibly worth millions of dollars.

Coronavirus

Detroit woman charged in $2M unemployment insurance fraud

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A contract employee for the state of Michigan has been charged in a scheme that saw the fraudulent disbursement of more than $2 million in unemployment insurance funding intended to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

National

John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 2:41 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, and who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, died. He was 80.