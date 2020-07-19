Advertisement

Detroit, its casinos see revenues drop due to virus closures

Photo: PxHere
Photo: PxHere(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT
DETROIT (AP) - (7/19/20) - Revenue from Detroit’s three casinos has plummeted nearly 60% so far this year as the gambling halls’ months-long closure in response to the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The decline also is leaving the city without a major source of tax revenue.

The Detroit News reports that MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Greektown Casino have struggled to book revenue during the state-mandated closures. In turn, the city is seeing less casino wagering taxes this year.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in March ordered casinos closed along with gyms, bars and theaters in an effort to slow down the rate of virus infection.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Detroit News.)

