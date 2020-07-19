Advertisement

MI: More than 73.000 coronavirus cases confirmed in pandemic

Photo courtesy: MGN(MGN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/19/20) - Michigan health leaders said the state had more than 73,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the pandemic.

It reported 678 new cases, and nine new deaths Saturday. The state said seven of the nine deaths were discovered through a vital records review.

Michigan has had more than 550 new cases reported each day since Tuesday. It peaked at 891 cases on Wednesday.

In Mid-Michigan, Saginaw County saw an increase of 34 cases. Genesee County had 28 new cases and three deaths.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the change from Friday:

  • Genesee, 2,438 cases and 267 deaths, which is an increase of 28 cases and three deaths.
  • Saginaw, 1,471 cases, 122 deaths, which is an increase of 34 cases.
  • Arenac, 35 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Bay, 424 cases, 31 deaths and 377 patients recovered, which is an increase of eight cases.
  • Clare, 36 cases and three deaths, which is no change.
  • Gladwin, 29 cases and one death, which is no change.
  • Gratiot, 104 cases and 14 deaths, which is no change.
  • Huron, 82 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of five cases.
  • Iosco, 105 cases and 10 deaths, which is no change.
  • Isabella, 158 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Lapeer, 277 cases and 31 deaths, which is no change.
  • Midland, 168 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Ogemaw, 36 cases and two deaths, which is no change.
  • Oscoda, 17 cases and one death, which is no change.
  • Roscommon, 38 cases, which is no change.
  • Sanilac, 62 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Shiawassee, 267 cases, 27 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

