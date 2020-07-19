Monday is the last day to register online or by mail to vote in August election

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/19/2020) - The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office is reminding voters that Monday is a key date for voters wanting to cast their ballots in the August primary election.

The office said on Saturday that the last day for voters to register online or by mail to vote in the August 4 primary election is Monday, July 20.

After Monday, the Secretary of State’s Office said that voters can still register to vote up until 8 p.m. on Election Day in your local clerk’s office.

ELECTION ALERT: Monday, July 20, is the last day to register online at Michigan.gov/Vote or by mail to vote in the Aug.... Posted by Michigan Secretary of State's Office on Saturday, July 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.