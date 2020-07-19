PD: Two men killed in Saginaw gas station shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Police said two men died after an early morning shooting at a gas station.

They said it happened a little after 2:15 Sunday at the Sunoco on Genesee Street.

Investigators said a 19-year-old died at the scene, and a 22-year-old later died at the hospital.

Police told ABC 12 there were no arrests in the case as of Sunday morning.

The shooting happened hours after officers went back to work after calling off.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.