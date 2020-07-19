Advertisement

PD: Two men killed in Saginaw gas station shooting

The Saginaw Police Department(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Police said two men died after an early morning shooting at a gas station.

They said it happened a little after 2:15 Sunday at the Sunoco on Genesee Street.

Investigators said a 19-year-old died at the scene, and a 22-year-old later died at the hospital.

Police told ABC 12 there were no arrests in the case as of Sunday morning.

The shooting happened hours after officers went back to work after calling off.

Latest News

News

Applications being accepted for annual Detroit Demo Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An annual competition that showcases Detroit-based entrepreneurs is once again accepting applications for its Rocket Mortgage Detroit Demo Day.

News

Cancer doctor’s victims get restitution years after sentence

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than $4 million has been distributed to hundreds of people who were victims of a Detroit-area doctor’s bogus diagnoses.

Coronavirus

Detroit, its casinos see revenues drop due to virus closures

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Revenue from Detroit’s three casinos has plummeted nearly 60% so far this year as the gambling halls’ months-long closure in response to the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Coronavirus

MI: More than 73.000 coronavirus cases confirmed in pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan health leaders said there had been more than 73,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.

Latest News

News

Remembering John Lewis, rights icon and `American hero’

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
People paid great heed to John Lewis for much of his life in the civil rights movement. But at the very beginning - when he was just a kid wanting to be a minister someday - his audience didn’t care much for what he had to say.

News

Saginaw Police back to work following 24-hour staffing shortfall

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Saginaw Police back to work following reported 24-hour staffing shortage, “sick-out”

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
After 24-hours fraught with major staffing shortfalls, tonight, the Saginaw Police Department is back on patrol with a fully staffed shift.

Local

Flint family organizes street cleanup in 5th Ward

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Flint family organized a street cleanup Saturday in the 5th Ward.

Ap

Wrong turn into the UP leads to 3 1/2-year prison sentence

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A Canadian man who said he took a wrong turn into Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison for transporting opium paste possibly worth millions of dollars.

Coronavirus

Detroit woman charged in $2M unemployment insurance fraud

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A contract employee for the state of Michigan has been charged in a scheme that saw the fraudulent disbursement of more than $2 million in unemployment insurance funding intended to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.