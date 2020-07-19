Advertisement

Saginaw Police back to work following reported 24-hour staffing shortage, “sick-out”

By Charlie Tinker
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (07/18/2020)-After 24-hours fraught with major staffing shortfalls, tonight, the Saginaw Police Department is back on patrol with a fully staffed shift.

ABC 12 spoke with Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel, who told our news team those staffing issues seemed to have been resolved; eight officers again reported to work for the 6:00 PM roll call.

That’s after multiple sources confirmed to ABC 12 that officers engaged in what’s called a “sick-out” or “blue flu,” all calling in last night with the exception of a lone sergeant.

“We don’t ever want anyone to call 911 and not have someone respond,” said Federspiel.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police – stepping in to patrol the streets amid a 24-hour staffing shortage. An ordeal that began when only one Saginaw Police officer reported to work Friday night.

“This morning, I was told that the city would be short of personnel again,” related Federspiel. “Michigan State Police jumped right in and started handling calls.”

Sheriff Bill Federspiel called a press conference Saturday afternoon.

“Can you confirm what’s behind these staffing problems?”

“No, I cannot,” replied Federspiel. “I would hope Chief Bob Ruth could be accessible and shed some light on that.”

ABC 12 has tried to get Chief Bob Ruth on the phone. Our news team received a statement thanking Michigan State Police and the Sheriff’s Department for their help, but no official confirmation on what’s behind the staffing shortage.

This reporter also reached out to the police union by phone and by email, but has not yet heard back.

“The roll did change a little bit.”

That was State Police Sergeant Joseph Rowley, who says the effort required extra resources.

They had 11 troopers on patrol last night and were responding bright and early when they were told they’d again be needed this morning.

“We’re prepared to move resources around the county or throughout the state if need be to make sure 911 calls are getting answered,” explained Rowley.

Though law enforcement was called to a number of reports, Federspiel tells ABC 12 locals likely never saw a difference in response times.

Both Michigan State Police and the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department will be pulling back as Saginaw Police return to work. Count on ABC 12 for continuing coverage as new details come to light in this still developing story.

